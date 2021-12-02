Watch as Lancashire's police commissioner experiences the heat of a firebomb as part of police training

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden was live fire-bombed alongside other public order officers as he joined them for elements of their refresher training.

This follows the PCC joining front-line officers on a number of drugs raids across Lancashire, joining tactical operations officers on forced entry training and walking the beat in anti-social behaviour hotspots.

While some of the scenarios practised by officers during the training are, thankfully, rare, others such as managing and dispersing crowds, preventing disorder and ensuring large scale events are safe for the overwhelming law-abiding majority, are utilised regularly.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden (right) gets some instruction ahead of riot training with Lancashire Police

Mr Snowden said: "I take my position as Commissioner, and the decisions I am required to make as I support Lancashire Constabulary in keeping people safe, extremely seriously. That is why since getting elected I have been visiting different policing teams and wherever possible, experiencing for myself the type of work they do.

“I have nothing but admiration for the courage of our officers and the way they out their own safety at risk for others. It was humbling to train alongside some of them, and experience the feeling of facing danger as they often do, even in a controlled environment.

"Some of the tactics I've experienced are used on a regular basis and some, such as responding to petrol bombing, are thankfully rare. However, it is vital that officers know how to react to a wide range of scenarios, under extreme pressure, and still keep themselves and others safe."