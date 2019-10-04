Warning to Blackpool parents after reports of men targeting children in Stanley Park

Parents in Blackpool are being warned to remain vigilant after reports of men targeting children in Stanley Park.



Police said they are investigating two separate and 'unrelated' incidents involving a man exposing himself and another man trying to lure a boy into a van.

In the first incident, officers said an 11-year-old girl was in the park at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, (October 1) when she said she saw a man appear from behind some bushes with his trousers around his ankles and exposing himself.

The young girl fled the park and reported the incident to her parents.

The man is described as white, 5 foot 11 inches tall with brown hair and a moustache. The child said he appeared between 40-50 years old, had a fat stomach and was wearing blue jeans.

The second incident happened at about 6.45pm on Wednesday (October 2), when an 11-year old boy was collecting conkers in the park.

Police have stepped up patrols in Stanley Park, Blackpool after two separate reports of men targeting young children

He said he was approached by a man who said he had some conkers in his van and tried to encourage the boy to go with him.

The boy ran away and reported the incident to his mother who called the police.

The man is described as white, aged about 50, slim, with grey hair and clean shaven.

Lancashire Police said the two incidents "are not linked", but it has not explained why it believes this to be the case.

The force has been approached for further comment.

READ MORE: Customised German military-style VW Beetle seized by police in Blackpool whilst up for auction on eBay

READ MORE: The rape victims being let down by Lancashire Police

Patrols have been stepped up in the park and officers are warning people to be vigilant.

Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: "I appreciate that these incidents – while they aren’t connected – will have caused some concern in the local community and I would reassure people that we are doing all we can to find the people responsible.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry to identify the offenders and we have extra patrols in the park.

"If anyone has any concerns I would urge them to speak to an officer.

"We also need the public’s help so I would ask that anyone who has information about either of these two incidents or who has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the park to call us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1414 or 1436 of October 2, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.