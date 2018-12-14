Wanted Sussex woman believed to be hiding out in Blackpool

A woman from East Sussex who is wanted by police is believed to be in Blackpool.

Police in East Sussex and Lancashire are searching for 32-year-old Kay Pawson, who is wanted for recall to prison.

Pawson, who is described as white, 5’6” with long brown hair and blue eyes, was released from prison on licence in June, part of the way through a 20-month sentence for conspiracy to supply drugs imposed at Lewes Crown Court in January 2018.

She comes from Hastings and her last known address was in St Leonards-on-Sea, but she is believed to have been staying at addresses in the Blackpool area recently.

Anyone who has information on Pawson's current whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Sussex serial 1196 of 16/11.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.