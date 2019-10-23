Wanted Blackpool paedophile arrested after evading police for more than two weeks

A convicted paedophile has been arrested after being on the run for more than two weeks.

Ryan Tyson Murrayland had been wanted on recall to prison after breaching his bail conditions and sex offender notification requirements.

The 30-year-old, originally from Manchester, was arrested in Blackpool on Monday (October 23).

Murrayland previously lived in Mereside before he was convicted and sentenced to prison for sexual activity with a child in 2015.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeal, wanted sex offender Ryan Murrayland was arrested in the Blackpool area on Monday (October 23).

"Thanks to everyone who shared our requests for information."