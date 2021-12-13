Three men arrested after weapons and drugs seized by police in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys

Police were first called to a disturbance in Coniston Avenue, Thornton at around 9.25am on Saturday (December 11).

A 53-year-old man was "allegedly found in possession of a knuckle duster" after being searched by officers.

Anthony Bell, 53 of Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, was subsequently arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on January 4, 2022.

Members of the public later reported seeing a man carrying a knife with the blade exposed near the Vue cinema in Cleveleys.

A 53-year-old man from Thornton was arrested after being found in possession of a green lock knife.

He was given a police caution.

Three men were arrested after weapons and a quantity of drugs were seized in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys

Finally, a car that "smelt strongly of cannabis" was stopped by police after it was caught speeding in Fleetwood.

A 34-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs following a search of the vehicle

He was also arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He was issued with a police caution in relation to the possession of drugs.

Police said the drug-driving offence remained under investigation.

"Violent incidents and possession of drugs and weapons will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"One of the incidents was reported by a concerned member of the public and our response shows how seriously we take reports of knives and weapons.

"If you need to report a crime or concern, please call 101 or report via our online recording facility on the Lancashire Police website."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.