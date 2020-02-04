Three men arrested after 'significant' amount of Class A drugs found in Fleetwood

Three men have been arrested after police after executed a search warrant at a property in Fleetwood.

Police from Wyre Task force and West Target Team executed a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant at an address on Hatfield Avenue Fleetwood on Monday (February 3).

During the search, officers found a significant amount of Class A drugs and cash at the property.

Three men were arrested as a result of the raid.

A spokesperson for Fleetwood Area Police said: "This operation was only possible due to the support of the local community who have had enough of this criminality being committed in their town."

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who may have any further information regarding drug dealing or other crimes to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.