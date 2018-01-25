Three arrested after tanning shop raid in Bispham

Three men have been arrested after a tanning shop in Blackpool was allegedly smashed up with a hammer, say police.

More top stories: Two drivers taken to hospital after lorry falls on car

Police were called to the House of Tanning on Red Bank Road Bispham at around 6.50pm on Wednesday, January 24.

According to police reports, the shop's windows and doors were smashed with a hammer by a masked man.

A spokesman for the police said: "A man is reported to have entered a shop wearing a balaclava.

"Damage was caused to the shop with a hammer.

"The man is reported to have then made off."

Police say nobody was injured and nothing was stolen during the incident.

Police later arrested three men from the Merseyside area in Preston.