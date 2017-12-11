Thornton woman could not control temper

A 53-year-old woman lashed out and cut open her partner’s cheek with her fingernail.

Sharon Brook, of Devonshire Avenue, Thornton, admitted assault when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard she had a previous conviction for the same offence.

The court heard that Brook had trouble controlling her temper if she drank.

She was ordered to do 30 days rehabilitation, 40 hours unpaid work and was fined £150.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said the couple had gone out drinking but split up.

Brook walked home and her partner took a cab.

This prompted a confrontation and Brook hit out and police were called.