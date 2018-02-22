Thieves hurl paving slabs at convenience shop in overnight raid

Thieves raided a convenience shop in Anchorsholme Lane East overnight, say police.

A gang of five hurled paving slabs and bricks at the Mccolls at around 4.20am smashing the double glazed windows.

Police say the thieves then made off with stock from the shop.

A force spokesman said: "It looks like they gained entry by throwing paving slabs and bricks at the window.

"We've had reports of four males and one female being involved in the incident.

"They helped themselves to stock before making off from the scene.

"We are now searching for the offenders and conducting CCTV enquiries.

"Crime Scene Investigators will be on the scene shortly.

"We have a large police presence in the area."

The shop was closed at the time of the incident and nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log reference 127 of February 22.