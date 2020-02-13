Thieves drill holes into vehicles to steal fuel in Fleetwood and Thornton

There have been multiple reports of thieves siphoning fuel from vehicles in Fleetwood and Thornton.

The offenders have reportedly been drilling holes into vehicles in order to drain the fuel.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We have had a number of reports; however, from speaking to victims there are many more who have not reported anything to us.

"If you have also had the fuel stolen from your vehicle in this way then please contact us either by 101 or online.

"This enables us to gain a better idea of where these crimes are happening and therefore a better opportunity for CCTV of the offender(s).

If you have any information, police are urging residents to contact them by dialling 101.

