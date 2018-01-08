Thief steals presents from woman's home on Christmas Day in Blackpool

A man broke into a sleeping woman's home in Blackpool and stole presents on Christmas Day, say police.

The thief is also reported to have stolen jewellery of sentimental value and a handbag in the raid which happened in the Lune Grove area.

Detectives say that the same property was targeted one week later by a man who approached the occupant asking for money before stealing food.

The incidents have been condemned by police who have described the break-ins as "despicable".

A spokesman for the police said that the first offence took place overnight between 9pm on Sunday December 24 and 7am on Christmas Day 2017.

The second offence took place at the same property at around 4am on New Year’s Day.

Police are now trying to trace a male suspect who is described as a white male, in his 40s with dark grey hair.

DC Warren Jones of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a despicable crime and we'd urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact police on 01253 607066, or by emailing3255@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number LC-20180101-0798.