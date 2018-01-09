Teens arrested on suspicion of car theft from Fleetwood children's home

Four teenagers have been arrested after a car was stolen from outside a children's home in Fleetwood, say police.

A carer at the home discovered their Toyota Verso was missing at around 11.50pm on Monday, January 8.

Police recovered the car just minutes later after a member of the public heard a commotion on Birch Street and reported it to the police.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received a report of a car being taken with its keys from a children's home.

"Thankfully, we managed to recover it very quickly and it was undamaged."

Nobody was injured during the incident.