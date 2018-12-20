Suspected Blackpool drugs gang member charged with supplying heroin and cocaine

A man wanted as part of a police investigation into county lines drug gangs has been caught.



Christian Cook, 19, originally from Manchester was found at a home in Blackpool and has since been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drugs.

He has been remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on January 2.

Cook is alleged to have been part of a regional drugs gang which supplied heroin and crack cocaine to a network of dealers in Blackpool.

His accomplice, James Dickson (pictured), is still being sought by police.

Dickson, 29, also originally from Manchester, is also wanted in relation to his alleged involvement in the supply of Class A drugs into Blackpool.

He has links to Blackpool and Manchester and is described as white, 5ft 11 inches tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He has also had three warrants issued for his arrest at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on August 13 and September 4 for failing to appear for motoring offences and September 19 for breaching a court order.

The search for the two suspects follows a series of arrests and charges as part of Operation Mallard, which has already seen eight men and two women charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Anyone with information can call 01253 604651 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, and ask for Lancashire Police.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you know anything about drugs in your area, you can speak to a local officer, or ring 101.

