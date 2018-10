Police say ‘a handful’ of men were arrested before and after Blackpool’s clash with Fleetwood at Highbury stadium.

The supporters were arrested for public order offences, police say.

Fans were escorted to and from the ground and mounted officers and police with dogs patrolled the Memorial Park.

Fleetwood won the game 3-2. A large group of Blackpool fans gathered outside the Strawberry Gardens before the match but fans were escorted onto trams after the final whistle.