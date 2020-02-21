Shopworkers left 'very distressed' after Fleetwood Spar robbed at knifepoint for second time in just five days

The Spar store in Fleetwood has been the target of two armed robberies in just five days, and police are appealing for information.

Both took place at the Spar on Blakiston Street.

DC Steve Wood said: “This shop has been targeted twice in less than a week and the shop workers have obviously been left very distressed by what has happened.

“We are in the early stages of our investigations but are looking into the possibility the two incidents are linked.

“If you have any information at all that could help, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

The first happened at around 8:10pm on Saturday, February 15.

The male offender entered the store with his face covered.

He reportedly walked to the till and threw a yellow plastic bag at one of the workers, ordering for it to be filled with money.

The offender then produced a knife.

One of the members of staff handed the cash to the offender and he ran out of the shop.

The second robbery happened four days later at around 6pm on Wednesday, February 19.

It was reported a male offender entered the shop and jumped onto the counter while holding a knife.

He grabbed notes from the open till and jumped back over the counter before leaving.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 3805@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20200215-1487.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

