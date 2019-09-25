Second man arrested after "sickening attack" on rough sleeper in Blackpool town centre

Two men have now been arrested after an attack on a homeless man in Blackpool town centre.



The young men, aged 19 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of assault - ABH (actual bodily harm) - and remain in police custody this afternoon (September 25).

Two men, aged 19 and 21, are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH - actual bodily harm)

Yesterday, video of a violent assault on a homeless man sleeping in the doorway of Boots in Bank Hey Street, opposite the Tower, emerged on social media.

The victim, identified by a local homelessness charity as a 21-year-old named Jamie, had to be taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering a head injury.

Sgt Sarah Moyes, of Blackpool Police, has condemned the "sickening attack" in an appeal for witnesses this afternoon.

"We have made two arrests but our enquiries are very much ongoing and we would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the assault or who has information about what happened.

"This was a sickening attack and the victim has been left with a nasty head injury.



"If you can help with our enquiries please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Lancashire Police said they were called by the ambulance service at around 5.30am to reports that a man, aged in his 20s, had been assaulted on Bank Hey Street on Tuesday (September 24).

A spokesman said: "It is thought he was asleep in a shop doorway when he was set upon by a group of people.



"He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.



"We have since arrested two men, aged 19 and 21, on suspicion of assault – ABH. Both remain in police custody.



"We would now like to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help with our enquiries."

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 172 of September 24th.

Attack filmed and shared live on social media

A video of the attack went viral on social media yesterday.

Lancashire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Webb shared the footage, urging the public to report those responsible for the "appalling and despicable act".

The horrifying footage appears to show a young man stamping on a rough sleeper, before dragging him down a number of steps and dumping him onto the pavement.

In the background, another man can be heard laughing and encouraging his friend's cruel actions.

Sharing the video on his social media pages, Mr Webb said the incident has "brought shame to our town" and "put a bad stain on Blackpool".

"These young men need to be brought to justice. They have brought shame to our town" he said.

"As a proud community, we need to pull together to help seek justice for innocent victims of violent crime like Jamie", he said.