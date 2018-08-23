Rent problems pushed Cleveleys' woman into DVD theft

A desperate woman stole a DVD player hoping to sell it so she could pay her rent.

Emily Williams, 30, of North Promenade, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to theft.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Williams was apprehended by security guards at B and M Bargains, Cleveleys, after they saw her take a £39.99 DVD player on July 29.

Williams had not been in trouble for years, last appearing in court in 2013 for theft offences.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client’s benefits had been sanctioned and she was struggling to pay the rent.

She decided to take a chance and steal the DVD player hoping to sell it and make up the rent money. Her benefits had now been restored.