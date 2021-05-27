Police search for missing Fleetwood woman

Police say Kerry Coles was last seen yesterday (Wednesday, May 26) on a tram in Fleetwood which had been heading towards Blackpool.

Officers say her family are very concerned about her and are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

She is described as being around 5ft 1ins tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, a grey jumper, black leggings and black boots

Kerry Coles, from Fleetwood, is around 5ft 1ins tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, a grey jumper, black leggings and black boots. Pic: Lancashire Police

If you have seen Kerry or know where she might be, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 20210536-1752.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.