Police mount drink drive checks today

Lancashire Road Police are mounting drink drive checkpoints over the festive period and have made a start across Blackpool and Wyre today.

And any motorists who are speeding or driving erratically, regardless of whether they are driving under the influence or not, will be stopped,

This morning officers stopped a car for excess speed on Preston New Road, Marton, just after 9am.

The driver was travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone.

The force’s anti-drink and drug driving campaign was officially launched yesterday.