Police linking machete raid in Fleetwood to suspicious blaze in town

A group of men with machete-type weapons forced their way into a house in Fleetwood in one of three serious incidents in the town which police believe are linked.

The incident occurred at an address on Broadway yesterday afternoon at around 1.15pm.

A police map covering the Section 60 area of Fleetwood which gave police a 12 hour period to search properties in the town.

No one is believed to have been injured.

But police say it was the third incident in the town in a twelve hour period, including a a caravan being broken into at the Cala Gran Holiday Park on Thursday by men believed to have been in possession of crowbars, and a suspicious fire at an address on Princes Way.

Police even used Section 60 powers to to search people or vehicles in an area of the town, which lasted from 7pm last night and 7am this morning.

Ch Insp Eric Halford, of West Division Police, said: “At this time we believe the incidents may be connected and would like to reassure people that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

“Having a Section 60 in place gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place.

"We also have the power to require the removal of face coverings or disguises.

“This should not overly concern people. It’s not about targeting people, but is about making sure we do all we can to keep people safe.”

You can find out more about Section 60 authorisations here: http://socsi.in/u5yDM

Anybody with information about the above incidents is asked to get in touch with us on 101, quoting log number 133 of July 5th.