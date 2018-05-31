Police hunt three men after “violent” Blackpool attack.

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered a fractured skull in an attack by three men in Blackpool.

Officers were called around 1.30pm on May 15 to reports of an assault close to McColls in Egerton Road.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, had been outside the shop when he was approached by three males.

The men started to verbally abuse the man before attacking him. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police say that following an investigation, they are keen to talk to the men pictured on CCTV.

A Lancashire Police spokesman, said: “We are appealing for information following a violent assault in Blackpool.

“The victim was left with a serious head injury and we are keen to trace the offenders involved.

“We are particularly keen to speak to these men, pictured, in connection with the offence.

“While the CCTV quality is poor, we hope someone can identify these individuals.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0640 of May 15.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at ‎crimestoppers-uk.org.