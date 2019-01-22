Police hunt suspect who ended soldier's career with 'knockout punch' in Blackpool town centre

Detectives are continuing to hunt the attacker who punched a teenage soldier to the ground, fracturing his skull, in Blackpool town centre.



The assault happened six months ago, at about 12.20am on Sunday, July 1, 2018, outside the Brew Rooms in Church Street.

This man is wanted after an assault in Blackpool on June 30, 2018, which left a teenager with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old victim, a trainee soldier with the British Army, was visiting from Scotland and was out with friends in the town centre when the attack happened.

The suspect approached him outside the Brew Rooms and knocked him unconscious with a single punch to the head.

The teenager was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Medics at Preston Royal Hospital, which specialises in major head trauma, had been put on standby for his arrival.

After receiving extensive treatment for his head injuries, the 16-year-old was medically discharged from the Army, ending his Army career.

One witness, who was working nearby at the time, said there had been a 'big argument between two big groups of people'.

"Suddenly, one of the lads took off his shirt, ran up to another lad and punched him so hard he was knocked unconscious in the middle of the road," he said.

He said the attacker then kicked the teen in his head as he lay unconscious in the road.

He added: "There was a big panic and they moved him onto the path and the other lad ran off."

Six months later, police are still hunting for the suspect.

Detective Constable Mark Ryan, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a serious assault on a young man enjoying a night out with friends, an assault which has directly caused an early end to his army career.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the picture or who has any information to get in touch. I would also ask the offender himself to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Ryan on 3802@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0045 of July 1 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.