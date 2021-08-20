Police granted extra stop and search powers in Fleetwood following drive-by shooting

Armed police were deployed to Wansbeck Avenue after a handgun was fired at a man at around 12.35am on Tuesday (August 17)

Two men were seen making a quick getaway in a dark-coloured vehicle, but their alleged target, a man aged in his 20s, was not injured.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested two men, aged 22 and 28, and a woman, 24, all from Fleetwood, on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Section 60 order has now been granted between Marine Parade, Larkholme Parade, Broadway and Chatsworth Avenue today (Friday, August 20).

The 24-hour order will remain in place until 2.10am on Saturday (August 21).

"Enhanced Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion, but are only put in place when we believe violent incidents will take place or weapons will be used," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police have been granted additional stop and search powers after an attempted drive-by shooting in Fleetwood. (Photo: Shutterstock)

"You should be reassured to see a really visible policing presence in the area. However, if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of our officers."

"The powers are usually in place for up to 12 hours and we are obliged to inform the public. We will inform you of the results of the powers in place in due course and whether these will be extended."

It follows a previous announcement that police patrols would be stepped up in the area as tensions grew between two groups of people.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0031 of August 17.

Map issued by police showing where the Section 60 order will be in place.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.