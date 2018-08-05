Police are "increasing worried" over the whereabouts of missing Blackpool man Daniel Keevil who hasn't been seen in 20 days

Blackpool Police have said they are becoming "increasing worried" about missing man Daniel Keevil.

Daniel, 34, has been missing since 15.30pm on Tuesday, July 17, where he was last seen leaving his home in Rossett Avenue, Blackpool.

Daniel Keevil is missing

He is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short light brown hair.

Daniel was last seen wearing a t-shirt with the logo "DAD" with grey shorts and blue Nike trainers.

PC Jordan Gorrell, of Blackpool Police, said "We're worried about Daniel and hope someone has been him can help us to find him."

If you have seen Daniel, or know where he may be, please call 101 quoting log 1509 of 250718.