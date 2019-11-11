Police appeal for help in re-uniting child with 'best friend' Doggy

A search is underway for a soft toy which was last seen in Fleetwood last week.

Police are appealing for help in finding 'Doggy', a soft toy which was last seen in Macbeth Road on Tuesday, November 5.

Have you seen 'Doggy'? The soft toy was last seen in Macbeth Road, Fleetwood, last week. Pic: Lancashire Police

Officers believe 'Doggy' became separated from its young owner as the child walked with her family to a firework display at Marine Hall Gardens.

The soft toy is described as white, with blue eyes and ears and appears to resemble an alpaca.

PC Kevin Barry has been investigating Doggy's disappearance.

He said: "Can you help in locating 'Doggy' who was lost by a young girl as she walked from Macbeth Road at Fleetwood to the firework display last week?

"A young girl is missing her best friend and is desperate for her and 'Doggy' to be reunited.

"If you can help in away, please get in touch."

If you have any information on Doggy's whereabouts, please contact PC Barry at 2025@lancashire.pnn.police.uk