Pensioner targeted by bag snatcher

A 79-year-old woman was left extremely "shaken" after she had her bag snatched in Freckleton, say police.

The woman was walking along Mason Close at around 6pm on Tuesday, December 5 when a man wearing dark clothing approached her from behind.

Officers say the man then snatched the bag out of her hand.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Fylde police said: "We are appealing for information following an incident in Freckleton.

"The victim is a 79-year-old lady who had her bag snatched.

"The only description of the offender is that he’s a male, slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

"Fortunately, the woman was uninjured but was shaken-up by the incident.

"The handbag and some of the property was recovered from the Freckleton park/Playing Field area and the Memorial garden inside this area so we are aware the offender made his way through this location after the theft."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting WA1722396.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line.