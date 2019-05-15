Patrick Gallagher is missing: Blackpool Police have issued an urgent appeal for information on his whereabouts

Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a missing Blackpool man, Patrick Gallagher.

Gallagher , 27, from Blackpool, was last seen in the resort yesterday (Tuesday, May 14), and he is also known to have visited B&Q on Hallam Way.

Patrick Gallagher.

He is described as white, of medium build with red hair and stubble.

READ MORE >>> These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, May 15, 2019



He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a large logo on the font, black shorts, black socks and black trainers.

Police are extremely concerned for Patrick's wellbeing.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call the police on 101 immediately quoting log 1158 of May 14.

Similarly, if Patrick sees this appeal, officers would urge him to make contact with them or a family member as soon as possible.