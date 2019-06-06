Outraged Lancashire Police say "we are coming for you" to Fleetwood vandals who smashed up two patrol cars

Lancashire Police have told Fleetwood vandals "we are coming for you" after they put two patrol cars out of action.

The cars, both Peugeot 308s, were attending a call on Forshaw Close in Fleetwood last night when they had their side and front windows smashed.

Damage to the patrol cars.

The damage is thought to cost hundreds of pounds to repair.

Officers confirmed that the cars are now unavailable to attend emergency incidents - putting pressure on already stretched resources.

In an angry post on Twitter, Dep Ch Con Sunita Gamblin slammed the vandals: "Thanks to these stupid actions we now have two fewer police cars to go to emergencies.

"We need every bit of kit to do our job and this is so frustrating.

In a press release, Lancashire Constabulary said that an investigation into the vandalism is underway.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Smith, of West Police, said: “This mindless violence means we have two fewer police cars out protecting vulnerable people and attending incidents.

"I would encourage anyone who knows who has done this to contact us as the actions of these individuals has impacted on a much wider community.

“I would also encourage the culprits themselves to come and speak to us voluntarily.

"If you don’t then we will find you and come for you.”

Anybody with information can either contact us on 101 quoting log 1589 of yesterday (June 5th) or alternatively ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.