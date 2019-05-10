Officer injured in fatal police horse accident discharged from hospital

An officer injured in a fatal accident whilst on patrol with a police horse in Blackpool has been discharged from hospital.

Police horse Morecambe died on duty and its rider injured in a "tragic accident" at a football match between Blackpool and Fleetwood Town on April 22.

The horse, named Morecambe, was fatally injured when it fell on to a metal pole.

The 11-year-old animal suffered a serious stomach injury and died at the scene on Seasiders Way.

Its rider was airlifted to hospital after falling from the stricken horse and becoming trapped between the animal and the side of a horsebox.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that the injured officer has since been discharged from hospital.

"The officer is back home where he is continuing his recovery", said a spokesman for Lancashire Police.