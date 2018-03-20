Noise row sparked attack on deaf man in Fleetwood

A brother and sister turned on a deaf man with whom they had a long running neighbours’ row, Blackpool Magistrates were told.

Adam Jones, 27, of Warwick Place, Fleetwood and his sister Kelly Knight, 24, of Montrose Avenue, Blackpool both pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

Jones was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 court costs after magistrates heard how he pushed the victim during an altercation.

His sister was ordered to have pre sentence reports prepared on her after she admitted throwing a string of punches at the deaf man and kneeing him in the groin.

Both were made the subject of restraining order forbidding them from making any form on contact with the victim.

Neil White, prosecuting, said that Knight formerly lived below the man in a flat on Southfleet Place, Fleetwood.

At first she and her husband had been friendly with their neighbour.

However the relationship began to suffer and the they argues over issues such as noise.

On the day of the final incident in September the victim’s dog had run loose.

This caused a row between the deaf man and Knight during which she punched and kneed him.

Adam Jones, who was visiting his sister at the time, joined in and pushed the man.

The prosecutor said: “After living in his flat for 11 years this man has felt he must move elsewhere.”

Steven Duffy, defending, said: “This was a culmination of several issues between neighbours. All have moved on and my client do not wish to have any contact with this man again.”