‘Neighbour row’ man charged with breach of restraining order

A man has been charge with re-igniting a feud with his neighbours.

Former fish and chip shop owner Barry Carr, 66, was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool Magistrates.

He is accused of perverting the course of justice by deleting his CCTV memory hard drive when asked to reveal the drive’s content by police.

Carr of Rossall Gate, Fleetwood,is accused of breaking the terms of a restraining order imposed by a Crown Court judge in October last year.

He is alleged to have gesticulated and swore at his next door neighbours.

He is further accused of breaching the order by using his CCTV cameras to film his victim and their property.

Carr will appear at the higher court on September 19. He was bailed until that date.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said Carr would deny the charges.