Missing 14-year-old-girl has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood

A missing 14-year-old girl from Huyton is known to frequent Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Police are searching for Danni Daniels, 14, who was last seen at McDonalds on Huyton Hey Road in Huyton at around 7.30am on Wednesday (February 12).

Danni is described as 5ft 7in, of medium build, with very long blonde hair which is often worn in a ponytail.

She has blue eyes, a pale complexion and a scar on her right knuckle.

Danni was last seen wearing a cream jacket with black leggings and black trainers.

She is known to frequent the Blackpool and Fleetwood areas.

Danni Daniels (pictured) was last seen wearing a cream jacket with black leggings and black trainers. (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Danni, or anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact call 101 or @MerseyPolice.

Alternatively, you can contact the charity Missing People on 116 000.