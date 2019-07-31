Marine Hall carnage: Fleetwood Police face off against dozens of youths who caused criminal damage

Police in Fleetwood faced off with 35 youths last night who caused criminal damage to Marine Hall.

In a post on Facebook, officers initially said they were faced "with up to 100 youths" outside Marine Hall yesterday evening.

Police say the incident last night ended with one of their vehicles being damaged.

Police say the young people were causing public order offences and criminal damage to the doors of the hall itself.

Families at a child-friendly event at Marine Hall were afraid to leave the venue for their own safety.

When the stand off escalated, a police car had its front window smashed and is now out of action.

Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

Fleetwood police confirmed that they arrested a 14 year old boy on suspicion of public order offences.

He has since been released under investigation.

Officers have appealed to parents to "be aware of where their kids are during the summer" to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In the post, officers told the public: "will not tolerate this behaviour and any further incidents will be dealt with robustly".