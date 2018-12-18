Manhunt for 'Ross from Friends lookalike' after he fails to appear at court in Blackpool

Abdulah Husseni - a "lookalike" of Friends star David Schwimmer - has failed to appear at court after being summonsed to appear before Blackpool magistrates to face charges of theft and fraud.

Social media users pointed out the likeness to Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom when police in Blackpool posted an image of a man leaving a shop on September 20 and carrying what appeared to be a carton of beer cans.

This morning, District Judge Jane Goodwin issued a warrant not backed for bail after Husseni, 36, of Spencer Road, Slough, failed to answer his summons.

The defendant had received instructions by post to come to the court for 9.30am.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.