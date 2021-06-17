Man wanted after racist graffiti sprayed on wall outside Fleetwood convenience store

Police were called to reports a man had spray-paintedoffensive language on an exterior wall in Chatsworth Avenue shortly before 5.45pm on June 10.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation following a "number of enquiries".

PC Lynsey Tyrer, of Lancashire Police, said: "This kind of offensive and vile behaviour will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police and we are doing all we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"Our enquiries into this matter are very much ongoing and as part of that we need to speak to the man in the CCTV image who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

"I would ask anybody who recognises him to contact police as soon as possible. Similarly, if the man in the image sees this appeal I would ask that he makes contact with us."

Anybody with information has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1127 of June 10, 2021.

Police want to speak to this man as part of their investigation. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

