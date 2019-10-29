Man suffers broken jaw after being hit with a bottle in a Blackpool nightclub

A Blackpool club goer is wanted after a man suffered a broken jaw in a nightclub attack.



Police said the attack happened at around 3.22am on August 25, inside Home & HQ nightclub in Talbot Road.

Police would like to speak to this man after a club goer in Blackpool suffered a fractured jaw after being hit with a bottle in Home and HQ nightclub, Talbot Road on August 25. Pic: Lancashire Police

A man in his 30s was approached from behind and hit in the face with a glass bottle.

He suffered a broken jaw which required surgery and ongoing treatment.

His assailant is described as wearing a hooded top with the drawstrings pulled, covering his face.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We want to speak to him after a man was assaulted inside a Blackpool nightclub.

"We have been making extensive enquiries and now want to speak to the man in the pictures as part of our investigation.

"We know the nightclub was busy on this particular night for the ‘Sanctuary’ event. Were you out?

"If you saw anything suspicious or recognise the man in the photograph, please get in touch as soon as possible."

If you have any information that could help, you can call police on 101 or email 4264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 476 of August 25.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at socsi.in/qAA11.