Man denied white powder was cocaine

A man believed a white powder found on him when he was searched was legal but it turned out to be a class A drug.

Robert Heslop, 21, of Garstang Road, Pilling, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Huw Edwards sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Heslop was arrested in Blackpool on March 19 last year and on being searched 2.26 grams of white powder was found in his possession.

Heslop described the powder as “benzo” and said he did not believe it was an illegal substance, but when it was analysed it was found to be cocaine.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client, had mental health problems.