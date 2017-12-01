Man accused of Blackpool mum's murder appears in court

A man accused of murdering a Blackpool mum has appeared in court.

The body of Lisa Chadderton, 44, was found in a flat in Topping Street, above Gillespie's Bar at 10.15am by emergency services on Monday morning.

Mark Tindill, 56, also of Topping Street, appeared before Preston Crown Court by a video link from HMP Preston.

He entered no pleas during the brief hearing.

A provisional trial date was set for April 23, and he will next appear before the court on February 16.

He has been remanded in custody in the meantime by the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown.

Blackpool Police previously said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of the former market stall worker's death to be strangulation and stab wounds