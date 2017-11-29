Man, 79, injured after suspected 'hit-and-run' in Blackpool

A 79 year-old man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car which failed to stop in Blackpool, say police.

The incident happened on Park Road near the junction of Reads Avenue just after 7pm on Tuesday, November 29.

The man suffered a broken collar bone and head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to an accident.

"A 79 year old man was knocked over by a white car which failed to stop."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quote log LC-20171128-1315 with any information