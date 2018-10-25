Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, October 25, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Daryl Unsworth, 28, drunk and disorderly, possessing cocaine

A drunken man became aggressive in a Blackpool pub and after grabbing a woman’s mobile phone put it down his trousers.

Daryl Unsworth aroused police suspicions when they detained him because he had a large amount of white powder round his nose.

Unsworth, 28, of Diamond Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and possessing cocaine.

He was fined £160 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge and magistrates ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Unsworth was in The Counting House, Talbot Square, Blackpool, when security staff saw him staggering about.

He fell into a table where several women were seated and began shouting and swearing.

He grabbed one of the women’s phones put it down his trousers then took it out and threw it across the floor.Security officers then ejected him and police found him in Brannigans. After

seeing white powder round his nose Unsworth was searched and two wraps of cocaine were found on him.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client was in The Counting House, having come to the resort with friends, when his phone went missing.

Ms Mugford added: “He accused a group nearby of taking his phone and things went downhill from there.”

Christopher Baker, 34, theft and driving without insurance

A man took copper cabling valued at £400 from outside a site which was being demolished in St Annes.

Christopher Baker and a co-accused tripped security CCTV at the Hewlett Packard site on Shepherd Road, and were later stopped in a car which was loaded with the cabling.

Baker, 34, of Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to theft and driving without insurance.He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge and had six penalty points put on his licence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said security CCTV at the Hewlett Packard site was activated on September 23.

The site manager was alerted and told police a large amount of copper cabling had been removed from a storage area.

Baker was stopped as he drove a Ford Focus on Highfield Road and officers found the cabling in the back of the vehicle.

Baker told magistrates that a friend had phoned him saying there was some cabling lying about. They had not gone onto the site but taken it from outside.

He added: “I found it and took it. I did not realise it was theft.”

Sarah Thomas, 43, supplying heroin and cocaine

A woman accused of being a drug pusher has made her first appearance at court.

Sarah Thomas, 43, of Claremont Court, North Shore, is charged with supplying heroin and cocaine on February 6 at Blackpool.

She is also accused of possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply the drugs at Blackpool on October 3.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Mitch Sarangi, said his client would not indicate pleas to the offences at that stage.

Thomas was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 21.

Lawrence Dalton, 28, breach of conditional discharge

A man who stole from a shop had a drugs problem but was now getting help from rehabilitation specialists.

Lawrence Dalton, 28, of Furness Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to theft and admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for shoplifting.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Dalton stole £100 of anti-ageing cream and make-up from Superdrug, Hounds Hill, on September 27 and was detained outside.

He had three previous convictions for theft from a shop.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said Dalton had had a problem with drugs and it was believed he went shoplifting to pay off a drug debt.

Since the offences he had sorted out some help himself for his drug issue. He was now getting help from experts and hope to go into a rehabilitation unit.