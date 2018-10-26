Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, October 26, 2018

Here is today's round-up of cases at Blackpool's court.

Matthew Smith, 39, assaulting a police officer

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A disabled man was described as the most violent subject a police constable had had to deal with in his 10 year career.

Matthew Smith lost his temper after being told his car was being seized because it was not insured.

He threw things out of the boot so violently they smashed and when told he was being arrested, lashed out with his metal walking stick hitting an officer on the temple.

On the way to the police station Smith was banging his head in the van and asking if the officers were gay and going to rape him.

Smith, 39, of Barton Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

He was jailed for three months, suspended for a year, put on an eight weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer with £85 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were on the Odeon car park, Rigby Road, on October 1 at 5.47pm, when they told Smith his car was being seized because it had no insurance.

Smith started behaving erratically and shouting and swearing.

When told he was going to be arrested, after a member of the public complained, he struggled wildly with an officer hitting him on the temple with a walking stick.

The officer suffered a large swelling on his temple and his jaw seized up.

In a statement afterwards the officer said: “In my 10 years as a police officer I have never seen anyone so badly behaved or violent.”

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had chronic physical disabilities and mental health issues after being involved in a road traffic accident.

Smith had numerous metal plates inserted all over his body and was in constant pain.

When the officer got hold of him he believed he might end up in hospital and he lashed out.

Jack Higgins, 25, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A banned driver was stopped by the police as he was driving a car which was a surprise birthday present for his partner’s son.

Jack Higgins, 25, of Edgeway Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to an eight weeks curfew from 8pm to 7am, banned from the road for 18 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Higgins was stopped by police on October 5 at 11.30pm, as he drove a Volkswagen Golf on Rangeway Avenue.

A check showed he had been banned from the road under the motoring penalty points totting-up procedure.

Higgins defence lawyer said her client’s partner had bought the car as a surprise birthday present for her teenage son.

She was ill and asked Higgins to get the car and put it on the driveway for the birthday surprise.

Higgins had not told her he was banned.

Charlotte Smith, 25, assaulting a police officer

A woman brandished a kitchen knife at a woman police officer during a fracas in Blackpool,

Charlotte Smith, 25, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer in the course of her duty on October 6.

Smith had her case adjourned for a pre-sentence reports.

Peter Jewell, 35, driving while disqualified

A man who was driving while disqualified had no idea a court had banned him from the road.

Peter Jewel, 35, of Albert Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai on Amounderness Way, Fleetwood, while disqualified on September 12.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client did not know he was been banned from the road by a court under the motoring penalty points totting up procedure.

Jewel was bailed for further inquiries into his case.