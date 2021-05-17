LiveLancashire LIVE: M6 southbound closed between Leyland and Parbold following early morning crash
The M6 was closed this morning (Thursday, July 1, 2021) between Leyland and Parbold following an early morning crash.
M6 southbound remains closed
The M6 southbound remains closed between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) this morning, due to a crash between a lorry and a car at around 1am.
There is miles of queueing traffic back to junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) as accident investigation work continues to take place.
The crash is believed to have happened in the queues resulting from a separate jackknifed lorry earlier in the evening which caused the motorway to be closed between J27 and J26.
DIVERSION: Motorists are being advised to follow the hollow square symbol via A49 Southbound through Euxton and Chorley to J27
The motorway is expected to be closed for most of the morning
The carriageway which was originally closed between junction 27 and junction 26 at the Orrell Interchange reopened at around 6am.
