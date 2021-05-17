LiveLancashire LIVE: M6 prepares to reopen following early morning crash
The M6 was closed this morning (Thursday, July 1, 2021) between Leyland and Parbold following an early morning crash.
M6 southbound closed between Leyland and Parbold following early morning crash
Last updated: Thursday, 01 July, 2021, 10:59
M6 REOPENS after 10-hour closure
M6 to reopen shortly after 10-hour closure, say Highways
The M6 will reopen shortly after a 10-hour closure following a serious lorry crash at 1am, says Highways England.
Accident investigation work has been completed and the stricken vehicles have now been recovered from the motorway.
Highways say they are now working on clearing and treating the road to ensure it’s safe to re-open between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish, Parbold).
Heavy congestion on M6 diversion route through Leyland and Euxton
Southbound traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Leyland and diverted 11 miles south along the A49 Wigan Road / Preston Road to rejoin the M6 at Standish.
There is currently heavy congestion on the A49 around Leyland as commuters exit the M6 and delays are expected throughout morning rush hour.
The southbound M6 remains completely closed after a serious crash overnight
This is the diversion route
1. Exit the southbound M6 at junction 28 in Leyland
2. Turn right onto Leyland Way/B5256 and continue towards A49 Wigan Road
3. Join A49 Wigan Road and continue south for 8 miles to the centre of Standish
4. Turn right onto the A5209 and drive west for 1.5miles along Almond Brook Road to M6 junction 27
The M6 is likely to stay closed for the “next few hours” after two separate crashes involving lorries early this morning (Thursday, July 1).
The motorway was initially closed at around 11.30pm after a lorry jackknifed between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 26 (Orrell Interchange).
The closure led to congestion back to Leyland before reopening at 5.45am, but it was in these queues that a second crash occurred.
This crash involved a lorry and a car and led to another closure on the congested southbound carriageway between Leyland (junction 28) and Standish/Parbold (junction 27).
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene, but details on casualties has not been provided at this stage.
Lancashire Police have described the second crash as “serious” and Highways say the crash has caused a diesel spill on the motorway.
Highways said the M6 is likely to remain closed through morning rush hour and for “at least the next few hours”.
A police spokesman said: “It’s a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry at junction 28 southbound. It came into us just after 1am.
“The carriageway remains closed at this time.”
North West Motorway Police Group are at the scene carrying out a full investigation and sweepers are now at the scene to clear the carriageway of oil and debris.
Highways said “significant delays” are likely on the approach to the closure this morning and the agency is urging people to avoid the motorway and follow the diversions.
Motorists can follow the hollow square symbol for diversions, via the B5256 and A49 southbound and then the A5209 westbound.
But delays are also expected on the diversion routes due to the volume of rush hour traffic.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
Latest on M6 closure - motorway to remain closed throughout morning rush hour
“The M6 southbound remains closed between J28 - J27 due to a serious collision earlier this morning.
“North West Motorway Police Group are carrying out a full investigation. The road is expected to remain closed throughout this mornings rush hour.
“Road users are advised to follow the hollow square symbol, via the B5256 and A49 southbound and then the A5209 westbound.
“Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.”
Sweepers at scene to clear debris
A sweeper is now being used at the scene of the crash to clear the road of debris and spillages.
Congestion on M6 near Leyland
An earlier closure on the M6 between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 26 (Orrell Interchange) has reopened, but a second closure remains in place between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish, Parbold).
At 6.26am, Highways England warned that the second closure, between Leyland and Standish, will remain in place “for at least the next few hours”.
Pictured below is a live image from the M6 at Leyland taken at 6.50am.
M6 southbound remains closed
The M6 southbound remains closed between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) this morning, due to a crash between a lorry and a car at around 1am.
There is miles of queueing traffic back to junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) as accident investigation work continues to take place.
The crash is believed to have happened in the queues resulting from a separate jackknifed lorry earlier in the evening which caused the motorway to be closed between J27 and J26.