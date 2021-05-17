Lancashire LIVE: Delays as M6 and M65 junctions closed following motorway spillage - latest updates

A diversion route is in place after a fuel spillage closed the M65 at Bamber Bridge this morning (Monday, July 5).

The M65 has been closed in both directions between J1 and J1a, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange) is also shut due to the spillage.

Highways England says normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 10.30am.

M65 diversions - Westbound

Motorists travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid diamond symbol on road signs for the following diversion.

- Exit the M65 westbound at J1/M6 J29 interchange.

- At the roundabout take the third exit onto the northbound link road leading to the M6/A6 roundabout and follow for approximately half a mile.

- At the M6/A6 roundabout take the first exit onto the A6 westbound and follow for approximately half a mile.

- At the A6/A582 roundabout rejoin the M65.

M65 diversions - Eastbound

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the hollow circle symbol on road signs for the following diversion.

- At the A6/A582 roundabout (M65 J1a) take the A6 towards the M6.

- At the A6/M6 roundabout take the third exit onto the southbound link road leading to the m6 J29/M65 J1 interchange.