Lancashire County Council encourages young men to wear the White Ribbon in domestic abuse campaign

Lancashire County Council is encouraging young men to wear the White Ribbon - in a bid to raise awareness of physical and mental abuse.

Now in its 14th Year, White Ribbon Day (Monday, November 25) is an international campaign established by men to end all forms of male violence against women and girls.

This year's event aims to encourage young men and boys, in particular, to show their support.

The White Ribbon flag will fly above County Hall from Monday, to mark the beginning of the 16 days of action.

This year, there will be more venues displaying the large White Ribbon, where people can pick up a badge and sign a pledge to help to make people aware of this important campaign.

These include County Hall, Preston, and libraries in Accrington, Burnley, Chorley, Clitheroe, Colne, Fleetwood, Lancaster, Leyland, Preston (Harris), Rawtenstall, Skelmersdale and St. Ann's.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health, said: "The White Ribbon Day message is a very important one.

"White Ribbon is about encouraging men never to commit, condone or stay silent about any form of violence or abuse against women and girls. We'd like everyone to pick up a White Ribbon badge at their local library and sign the pledge to help raise awareness of this important issue.

"The campaign this year is focusing particularly on young men aged 14 to 18 and we'd encourage them to come to their local library or visit the White Ribbon website to find out more."

In Lancashire, between April 2018 and March 2019, there were more than 24,000 police incidents involving men abusing women. Two women are killed every week in England and Wales by their current or former partner.

Dr Karunanithi added: "If you are suffering from violence or abuse in any way, whether you're male or female, young or old, or you know someone who is, we want you to get the help and support you need.

"Abuse comes in many forms and can be physical or mental. It's important that you contact someone who can help as soon as possible, so you can get the support you need. Always call the emergency services if you think you are in immediate danger."

For more information about the campaign, visit: http://www.whiteribbon.org.uk.

You can also become an ambassador for the White Ribbon Campaign. Visit: http://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/ambassadors or http://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/champions to find out more.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse and needs support, contact Lancashire Victim Services via their website https://lancashirevictimservices.org/victims/victim-domestic-abuse/or call 0303 323 0085.