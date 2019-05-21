Kirkham Police want the public's help identifying this mystery CCTV figure

Officers in want to identify a mysterious figure seen in CCTV in Kirkham.
Officers say they would like to speak with the male in the CCTV footage.
Their inquiry is in relation to a number of unspecified vehicle crimes which occurred in Kirkham on Tuesday, May 14.
Police told the public that: "If you recognise this male and can assist us please contact 7413@lancashire.pnn.police.uk
"Or alternatively call 101 and quote reference number LC-20190514-0773."