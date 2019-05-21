Kirkham Police want the public's help identifying this mystery CCTV figure

Officers in want to identify a mysterious figure seen in CCTV in Kirkham.

Officers say they would like to speak with the male in the CCTV footage.

Police want to identify this person.

Their inquiry is in relation to a number of unspecified vehicle crimes which occurred in Kirkham on Tuesday, May 14.

Police told the public that: "If you recognise this male and can assist us please contact 7413@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

"Or alternatively call 101 and quote reference number LC-20190514-0773."