Huge police search ongoing in fields near Rossall School

Lancashire Police are keeping tight-lipped about the operation, which has been ongoing in a field off Broadway, opposite Rossall School, since Sunday (October 24).

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm we are searching an area of land close to Rossall School, Fleetwood.

"This is as part of an ongoing police investigation.

"We cannot comment further due to operational reasons."

What do we know so far?

Rossall School said Lancashire Police approached them on Monday (October 25) for permission to search land across the road from the school, opposite the tram tracks.

"We have given them permission to do so, but do not know anything about the investigation," said a school spokesman.

Police vans have been parked near Rossall School tram stop overnight, with officers seemingly guarding the scene.

On Sunday evening, the police dog unit combed the field and each day this week around 20 officers have been involved in the search.

Working from morning till dusk, officers have been searching the land with metal detectors and spades.

Wyre Council workers were also brought to the site to cut overgrown grass and trim back hedges to help the search.

One witness said he watched as officers with torches peered into a manhole cover in the field, but nothing was retrieved.

Lancashire Police said it cannot reveal at this stage what it is searching for "due to operational reasons".

