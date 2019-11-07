'High risk' domestic abuser terrorised ex and threatened to kill her dog

A stalker who waged a campaign of terror against his ex-partner and threatened to kill her dog has been jailed for three years.

Adam Brooks was given a 10-year restraining order after Preston Crown Court heard how his victim had been living in fear for months.

Police described how the 39-year-old, of The Esplanade, Fleetwood, would turn up unannounced at her home and follow her to work, sending her photographs of her car parked outside her place of work.

PC Charlotte Short, of Fleetwood Police, said he was a "high risk" domestic abuser and welcomed the sentence following the hearing on October 28.

She added: "The victim was absolutely terrified. This was a continuous course of conduct.

"This is a fantastic result for such serious crimes and just goes to show how seriously Lancashire Police take domestic violence.

"This result has allowed the victim to feel a sense of relief and justice."

She said the victim was pleased with the court's sentence, which had given her "a bit of piece of mind".

Describing Brooks' offences, she said it was an "obvious" pattern of behaviour that started after the pair broke up.

PC Short added: "He turned up outside her house. He sent her a picture of her house while she was at work, then, about five minutes later, a picture of her car parked outside her work.

"There were continuous abusive text messages and he made threats against her dog."

Brooks was convicted of stalking and intimidation offences. The court heard how the offences took place over a five-month period between January and May this year in the Wyre area.