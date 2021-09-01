Hero who alerted emergency services to drowning back up in court for harassing police officers

Kye Cudlip, 19, stood outside their station taking pictures of officers, their private cars and their police cars.

A court heard how his behaviour had become so intrusive that the teenager, of Ariel Way, Fleetwood, was arrested.

Cudlip admitted harassing five separate officers – two of them detectives – when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard hew repeatedly took pictures of their faces and vehicles.

He also admitted using threatening behaviour towards one officer, using foul language as the officer left Blackpool’s divisional headquarters.

Cudlip also admitted threatening behaviour at Fleetwood ambulance station where staff saw him looking under their vehicles and looking inside them.

But in July, Cudlip raised the alarm when a man was heard crying for help out at sea.

He was already up to his neck in water - and his life was in serious danger.

Cudlip was out for a stroll to watch the sunset at the fisherman’s memorial on the promenade when he realised he could hear a voice.

He ran over to Fleetwood police station to use the phone and began to tell the operator what I had heard before running back to the scene to guide lifeboat crews,

Rescuers from Fleetwood and Knott End coastguard teams were guided by Kye to the voice in the water, and began to shine their torches in a bid to find the man before it was too late.

They set off illuminating flares, of which the fourth revealed a silhouette, alerting rescuers to the casualty’s position.

By this time he was up to his neck in water - and time was running out.

Rescuers branded Kye the “hero of the hour,” and said without his quick-thinking and swift action, the outcome could have been tragic. They had “no doubt he had contributed to saving a life.”

Kye’s bravery resulted in the casualty being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to be treated for water inhalation.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “He now understands he must cease what he has been doing.

He now spends most of his time in his bedroom using his computer.”

Cudlip was given a one year community punishment with 15 days' rehabilitation and a four week curfew. He must pay £180 costs.

Magistrates were told he is about to go to college on a photography course.