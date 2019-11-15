Heartbroken family pay tribute to Fleetwood man 'Irish Ray' who died after alleged attack

A family has paid tribute to a Fleetwood man who died after suffering head injuries in an attack last month.



Raymond Cullen, also known as 'Irish Ray', died at a home in Bold Street, Fleetwood on October 10.

Raymond Cullen, 55, also known as 'Irish Way', died on October 10 after suffering head injuries in an alleged attack at a home in Bold Street, Fleetwood. Pic: Lancashire Police

The 55-year-old was found unresponsive at around 2.15am and was pronounced dead at the scene.



A post mortem examination was carried out and discovered that Mr Cullen had died as a result of head injuries.



A police investigation was launched and two people were arrested and later charged with his murder.



Today (November 15), on the day of his funeral, his family have released an emotional tribute.



In a statement his family said: "This is by far the hardest most soul destroying thing to happen to our family, it is unfair that you were taken from us in this way, as a family we are utterly heartbroken.



"You will be remembered as ‘Irish Ray’ by many people, but to us you were our ‘dad’; the man that raised us to be strong confident individuals.



"You had a massive heart, and gave your time to anybody that needed it, and you often donated to charity.



"Life took many unexpected turns for you, but we find comfort in knowing that you are now at peace.

"Rest assured your grandchildren will know you as we did."

Tracey Fielding, 45, and David Carney, 37, both of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, were charged with murder and appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on October 15.

A provisional date of March 23 has beet set for a potential trial, and they will appear on January 8 for a preliminary hearing.